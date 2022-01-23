Chelsea & Tottenham enquire about beating Arsenal to forward transfer

Chelsea and Tottenham have reportedly both made enquiries about potentially signing Lille striker Jonathan David.

The highly-rated young Canada international has been attracting interest for some time from the likes of Arsenal, according to TSN, and now Chelsea and Spurs seem to be making efforts to join the running for his signature.

David has impressed in Ligue 1 and surely has a big future ahead of him, with all three of the aforementioned London clubs in need of strengthening up front at the moment.

Arsenal would do well to sign David as a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who looks to be past his best now, whilst also losing the captain’s armband this season.

Still, it’s bad news for the Gunners that Chelsea and Spurs are getting involved, as these two might be more tempting destinations than the Emirates Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel has done great work since taking over at Chelsea, and could do with David coming in to replace the struggling Romelu Lukaku, with the Blues still chasing glory in the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup this season.

Tottenham, meanwhile, remain in the running for the top four, but it’s going to be close, and David would be a useful extra option alongside Harry Kane, who has improved recently, but who generally hasn’t been at his best for most of this season so far.