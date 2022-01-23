Leeds United fans slam “awful” Rodrigo performance vs Newcastle

Leeds United fans have hit out at the performance of Rodrigo in their defeat against struggling Newcastle United.

Rodrigo was one of the poorer performers on the pitch for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, who will be disappointed to have been beaten in this home game at Elland Road.

See below for some of the reaction as Twitter comments are flooded with strongly-worded digs at Rodrigo…

“Rodrigo awful. I never slate. But Hjelde should played LB, Dallas would if helped in midfield”