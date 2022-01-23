The relationship is definitely broken beyond repair between Ousmane Dembele and FC Barcelona.

The Catalan club have held out an olive branch for a while now, in the hope that the Frenchman will accept lower wages, as most of the rest of the Barca squad are believed to have done, but a steadfast decision not to do so has ultimately ended his time at the club.

Mateu Alemany gave an interview to the official Barcelona website where he made it clear why the club were now taking a hard line with the player.

As a result, he wasn’t considered for the Copa del Rey fixture at Athletic Club, a match Barca would go on to lose in extra time.

With eight days left of the current transfer window, there’s still time to get a deal done, but that would require the Frenchman to be agreeable to a January switch.

MORE: Xhaka’s ridiculous claim

Nothing in his demeanour suggests that he’s willing to do that, but would rather wait until the summer where he can bag a fat signing on fee as part of any deal with interested parties.

One of those is thought to be Liverpool, according to El Nacional.

Jurgen Klopp is believed to have tried to sign him once before, and news that he might be willing to again shouldn’t really come as a surprise.

Though Dembele will need to change his attitude.

More Stories / Latest News (Video) Ziyech curls in unstoppable stunner vs. Spurs to give Chelsea narrow lead Video: Brazilian U20 game is interrupted after fan confronts players with a KNIFE (Photo) John Terry has followers in stitches at wife’s expensive with x-rated Jeff Stelling joke

According to the Sky Sports, he didn’t train on Sunday because of stomach problems.

The timing of the issue is fooling no one and goes to show how much work Liverpool will have to do in order for Dembele to fit into what is a tightly knit squad.