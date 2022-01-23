Aston Villa’s Lucas Digne struck by bottle thrown by Everton fan – VIDEO

Lucas Digne was struck by a bottle thrown by an Everton fan just days after he left the Toffees to join Aston Villa.

Watch below as Digne seems to be hit by the bottle, though not on his head, as you’d guess from his reaction…

It seems a few people sharing this video think Digne and his team-mates overreacted a bit, though of course there’s still absolutely no excuse for throwing things at someone.

Everton fans would do well to show Digne a bit more sympathy, as he primarily left because of Rafael Benitez – a manager Everton fans also hated, and who has now been sacked.

