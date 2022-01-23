Manchester United have reportedly made a decision on the future of Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman has been out of favour at Man Utd for a while now, and recent reports have linked him strongly with both Newcastle and Tottenham.

However, it seems the Red Devils are reluctant to let Martial leave for a Premier League rival, and are hoping to send him on loan to Juventus instead, according to TMW.

There is some interest in Martial from the Serie A giants, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the 26-year-old through the door.

It seems unlikely we’ll be seeing much more of Martial in a United shirt after his recent spat with interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The German tactician said that Martial refused to play against Aston Villa recently, which the player then denied.

Despite his recent struggles at Old Trafford, Martial is a naturally gifted attacking player who could flourish in the right team and under the right manager.

Newcastle and Tottenham could have done well to snap him up this month, but unless he forces a move to stay in England, it looks like he’ll be heading to Italy instead.