Following their 0-0 bore draw against relegation strugglers Burnley, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have failed to score in all of their last four matches – a goalless run the Gunners had not been on since 2015.

Despite Arsenal being in with a shot of sealing Champions League football next season, Sunday’s draw to Burnley has dealt the Londoners’ top four chance a blow.

Clearly struggling to put the ball in the back of the net, there has been widespread speculation that Arteta may look to delve into this month’s transfer market in search of some proven goalscoring talent.

4 – Arsenal have failed to score in four consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since December 2005. Uninspired. pic.twitter.com/RrZo7P8NBP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 23, 2022

One name heavily linked with a stunning switch to the Emirates has been Fiorentina talisman Dusan Vlahovic.

However, with just a week left in the January transfer market, a move this season certainly seems unlikely.

In fact, as the hope of signing Vlahovic is fading, Arteta has warned fans not to expect any signings at all.

Speaking after Sunday afternoon’s game against Sean Dyche’s Clarets, Arteta told reporters that it is not looking likely that the club will be able to bring in any new faces this month.