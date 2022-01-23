After a disappointing 0-0 draw on Sunday against Burnley, Mikel Arteta will know that his Arsenal side needs some reinforcements this month.

The Gunners have been overtaken in fourth position by Manchester United after their last-gasp win over West Ham United.

Therefore, some creativity is required in order to push on again after the Spaniard managed to turn around his club’s season after an awful start.

One of Arteta’s plus points is that he won’t buy for the sake of it and whomever comes in has to improve that the club already have in situ.

There aren’t too many players that fit into that category and who are available at the right price.

MORE: Xhaka’s ridiculous claim

Fortunately for the North Londoners, Juventus’ Brazilian midfielder, Arthur Melo, is.

According to 90min cited by Sky Sports, the player is getting closer to a Premier League switch with it believed that Arsenal are ready to pay his £140,000 per week wages in full for the remainder of the 21/22 campaign.

Melo will in all likelihood jump at the chance, given that a move to the Gunners will offer him the chance of regular football in a World Cup year.

More Stories / Latest News Christian Eriksen set for sensational football comeback with six-month deal at Premier League outfit (Video) Jurgen Klopp hands beers to awaiting fans following Crystal Palace win Everton interview unemployed manager as search for Benitez successor heats up

Though he’s not really been given too much of a run in the side at Juventus, the midfielder certainly earned his credentials when at Barcelona, and if he can replicate his form from his time with the Catalans, Arteta and the Arsenal supporters will be more than happy.