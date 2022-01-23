Sunday afternoon’s match at Selhurst Park was rapidly turning into a game of two halves between Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

The Reds had made the running for much of the first-half, with both Virgil van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain finding the net with ease.

Indeed, some of the football at times was pinpoint, crisp and a joy to watch.

Jurgen Klopp will surely have been delighted by what he saw in the opening 45, but perhaps not so much in the second half.

Conor Gallagher had already gone close for the hosts, as Palace carved open the Reds midfield with ease.

MORE: Owen’s Liverpool prediction

It wasn’t too much longer afterwards that the same thing happened, and this time Odsonne Edouard was left all alone to tap in from close range and hand Patrick Vieira’s side a lifeline.