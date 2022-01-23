John Terry’s wife will not be pleased after her husband and Chelsea legend took to social media to make her the butt of a joke.

The ex-England international posted an image of his wife in a dressing gown after getting a spray tan.

As the couple’s fire roared on what must have been a very chilly Sunday afternoon, Mrs Terry took the opportunity to warm up and preceded to flash her television.

All would have been fine, had Sky Sports’ popular ‘Soccer Saturday’ not had been on the television with presenter Jeff Stelling coincidently starring right at Mrs Terry’s puppies.

Woof woof, Jeff.