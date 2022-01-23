Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick has decided he wants to sell three players who are spoiling the mood inside Old Trafford.

The Red Devils trio in question is Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani, according to a report from German outlet Sport Bild.

Man Utd certainly look in need of some changes in their squad after a challenging season, and no one will be too surprised to see Pogba and Martial mentioned as players who could be leaving.

It’s slightly surprising, however, to see Cavani mentioned as a player souring the mood in the dressing room, as the Uruguay international has looked a popular figure ever since he joined the club.

Pogba and Martial have that reputation a bit more, with the French duo also linked with moves away from United in recent times.

Rangnick could do well to offload the pair if he wants a happier and more focused squad for the near future.

Cavani might not be at the club for much longer anyway due to being out of contract in the summer and linked several times with a return to South America.