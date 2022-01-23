Sitting proudly atop La Liga, it’s little wonder that Carlo Ancelotti doesn’t necessarily want to rotate his Real Madrid squad.

The occasional changes notwithstanding, there are a handful of players that really haven’t made their mark under the Italian.

One of those is Eduardo Camavinga, signed from Rennes and touted as the new Paul Pogba.

Unfortunately for player and club, he’s been anything but, and in this instance it seems to be a case of a young player being overhyped in the extreme.

El Nacional cited by Sky Sports suggest that, despite not being able to stamp his authority on the Los Blancos midfield, Liverpool remain interested in the 19-year-old.

Camavinga doesn’t appear as though he’ll be going anywhere soon, so if any move to the red half of Merseyside is to take place, the likelihood is it will be in the summer.

That will very much depend of course on what Liverpool may be thinking in terms of an offer and whether it will be a loan or permanent deal.

Jurgen Klopp is clearly an admirer of a player that is athletic and plays on the front foot at all times. Something that appears to be a pre-requisite for any players that are to make it into Klopp’s squad.

A lack of match action could stunt his growth and affect his confidence, however, and the player that Klopp would hope to get – if Real were willing to play ball – might not be the one he expects.