Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has trolled his own brother Anton Ferdinand over Marcus Rashford’s late goal against West Ham yesterday.

The Red Devils looked a little lucky to get awarded the goal as there was a suspicion of offside in the build-up, which ex-Hammer Ferdinand wasn’t too happy about.

See below, however, as his older brother, who enjoyed a memorable career at Man Utd, rubbed it in on Twitter…

I’m afraid it was judged onside bruv ?? https://t.co/ykVi0y7QMr — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 22, 2022

United ended up winning 1-0 in a tight game against the Hammers, with Rashford’s dramatic goal possibly set to prove crucial in this season’s top four race.

West Ham have over-achieved and could still be in the running, but they may look back at this marginal call and wonder if it was the moment that cost them.