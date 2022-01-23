Man United legend Rio Ferdinand trolls his own brother over Marcus Rashford winner vs West Ham

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has trolled his own brother Anton Ferdinand over Marcus Rashford’s late goal against West Ham yesterday.

The Red Devils looked a little lucky to get awarded the goal as there was a suspicion of offside in the build-up, which ex-Hammer Ferdinand wasn’t too happy about.

See below, however, as his older brother, who enjoyed a memorable career at Man Utd, rubbed it in on Twitter…

United ended up winning 1-0 in a tight game against the Hammers, with Rashford’s dramatic goal possibly set to prove crucial in this season’s top four race.

West Ham have over-achieved and could still be in the running, but they may look back at this marginal call and wonder if it was the moment that cost them.

