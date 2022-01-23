Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has discussed the clash between Saints ace Romeu and Manchester City’s Jack Grealish yesterday.

The pair clashed on the pitch and supposedly resolved things after the game, with City ace Grealish waiting for Romeu in the tunnel afterwards, according to Hasenhuttl in the video clip below…

"Grealish was waiting for him in the tunnel!" Ralph Hasenhuttl reveals that the #MCFC star was unhappy with Southampton's Oriol Romeu and wanted a few words after the match…? pic.twitter.com/yjxyt4iJlt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 22, 2022

Hasenhuttl’s words prompted laughter from the Sky Sports studio, and it’s certainly amusing to imagine Grealish deliberately seeking out Romeu after the game.

Still, it seems it wasn’t as dramatic as it sounded, with the pair settling things.