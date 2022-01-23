Video: Southampton boss reveals Grealish waited in the tunnel for Romeu after clash

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has discussed the clash between Saints ace Romeu and Manchester City’s Jack Grealish yesterday.

The pair clashed on the pitch and supposedly resolved things after the game, with City ace Grealish waiting for Romeu in the tunnel afterwards, according to Hasenhuttl in the video clip below…

Hasenhuttl’s words prompted laughter from the Sky Sports studio, and it’s certainly amusing to imagine Grealish deliberately seeking out Romeu after the game.

Still, it seems it wasn’t as dramatic as it sounded, with the pair settling things.

