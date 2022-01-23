Video: Arsenal youngster William Saliba shows incredible pace to rush back and produce brilliant challenge

Arsenal’s highly-rated young defender William Saliba has shown some huge potential on loan at Marseille this season as he looks to show Mikel Arteta he deserves a place in the Gunners’ first-team when he returns next season.

The Frenchman has long looked like an exciting prospect, though there have been some question marks about his attitude as Mikel Arteta has seemingly been unconvinced about making him a regular in his side.

There’s certainly no doubt about his talent, however, as this video below shows, with the 20-year-old showing tremendous pace to get back, as well as the intelligence and composure to time his challenge to perfection…

William Saliba shows off his incredible recovery pace for Marseille. ? #AFCLoanWatch pic.twitter.com/QOPO4McD7Y — TheAFCnewsroom (@TheAFCnewsroom) January 23, 2022

Arsenal fans will hope Arteta is keeping a close eye on how Saliba is getting on, and that he can finally make the step up at the Emirates Stadium next season.