Spurs midfielder tells friends he wants January Newcastle United move

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele has reportedly informed close friends that he would like to join Newcastle United during the January transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the English midfielder is desperate to make a move to St James’ Park.

Dele, 25, has spent the majority of his senior career in London after making a £6m move from MK Dons back in 2015.

Despite quickly emerging as one of England’s most exciting prospects, Dele’s recent form has seen him fall massively out-of-favour at Tottenham Hotspur.

Understood to be wanted by Eddie Howe’s newly taken over Magpies, Dele could make a shocking transfer this month in a desperate attempt to reignite his stagnating career.

A source close to the player has revealed to Football Insider that the 25-year-old midfielder is “really keen” to seal a transfer and has even spoken to former teammate Kieran Trippier, who arrived in the North East from Atletico Madrid earlier this month.