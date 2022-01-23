Chelsea set to finalise transfer deal for experienced Argentine in next few days

Chelsea FC are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico.

The Blues could do with strengthening in that area of the pitch after the injury to Ben Chilwell, which is likely to keep him out for the rest of the season.

Tagliafico has shone at Ajax and has been linked with big clubs like Chelsea, as well as the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal, in the past, and Don Balon now suggest a deal is on.

Their report states that Chelsea are expected to wrap up a move for Tagliafico in the next few days, with the Argentina international perhaps ideal to cover for Marcos Alonso.

Chilwell’s absence is a real blow and Alonso has had some mixed performances in his place, so Tagliafico should end up being an upgrade.

CFC have also recently been linked with efforts to recall Emerson Palmieri from his loan at Lyon, but Tagliafico could be the better option.