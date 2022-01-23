Newcastle United are reportedly increasingly hopeful that they will be able to clinch the transfer of Burnley defender James Tarkowski this January.

According to latest reports, Burnley are said to be open to offers for Tarkowski, who has been a rock-solid performer for them for some time now.

Bigger clubs like Liverpool, West Ham and Leicester City have also shown a strong interest in Tarkowski in the past, but now it looks like he could be heading to St James’ Park this winter.

Newcastle’s new owners will no doubt be keen to pull off a big-name signing like this, with the England international surely an upgrade on most of their current defensive players.

It seems Burnley are now resigned to losing Tarkowski, and it perhaps makes sense that the 29-year-old will be allowed to pursue a new challenge now.

Tarkowski has been at Turf Moor since 2016 and has been a loyal servant to the club, but has surely earned the chance to make a big move, with Newcastle looking like building a hugely promising side under Eddie Howe.