After a series of disappointing results for Chelsea, the West Londoners got back to winning ways in the London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

The visitors almost went ahead thanks to Harry Kane’s strike, but the forward was penalised for a push on Thiago Silva prior to sticking the ball in the net.

Thereafter, the Blues took almost total control, and their patience was rewarded when Hakim Ziyech scored a goal of the season contender that beat Hugo Lloris all ends up.

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, was delighted with Ziyech’s contribution against the North Londoners.

The German suggested that perhaps he was played in his correct position, and was very reliable in terms of his work-rate and counter pressing.

From his demeanour and tone, it would appear that the manager believes that there is still room for improvement, however.

A player that appears to be coming into his own now will surely accept that throwing down of the gauntlet now that he’s being given regular match time.