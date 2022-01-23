Tottenham are reportedly looking in a strong position to seal the transfer of Wolves star Adama Traore ahead of rivals West Ham.

According to Football Insider, the Hammers have decided to pull out of the running to sign Traore, as they seem convinced the Spain international is heading to Spurs instead.

Traore has shone for Wolves and looks like he could be a good fit for Tottenham, with Football Insider suggesting the move will cost around £20million.

Even if Traore can be a bit inconsistent, that has the potential to be an absolute bargain for Spurs, and it’s unsurprising that West Ham also held an interest in the 25-year-old.

Still, if Antonio Conte can bring Traore in as his first signing since becoming Tottenham manager, it could be decisive in this season’s race for the top four.

Spurs are currently in 6th in the table, a point behind West Ham, though with the advantage of a few games in hand.

WHUFC have been hugely impressive under David Moyes and are surely still in with a chance of finishing fourth, though a signing like Traore could have made a big difference as they lack the squad depth of some of their rivals.

Arsenal and Manchester United are also up there, so it will be interesting to see what they do this January, but for now it looks like Tottenham could secure an important victory against West Ham with this potential signing.