(Video) Daka fires Leicester City into second-half lead vs. Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion Leicester City FC
Posted by

Leicester City has taken the lead against Brighton and Hove Albion in Sunday afternoon’s Premier League match at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes, led by manager Brendan Rodgers, will be desperate to get the better of Potter’s men as they look to string some consistency together.

MORE: Manchester United preparing for life after Paul Pogba as transfer away may be “already done”

More Stories / Latest News
Juventus star could be Villa bound after glowing Luis Suarez reference and Bissouma rejection
(Video) Rampant Liverpool double lead through Oxlade-Chamberlain volley vs. Crystal Palace
(Video) Virgil van Dijk scores bullet header vs. Crystal Palace

Having failed to win back-to-back domestic games since October 2021, a win on Sunday would see the Foxes head into their next tie against Liverpool hopeful they can finally end that run.

Striker Patson Daka has fired into side into a second-half lead following some frantic play inside the Seagulls’ area.

Pictures courtesy of Premier League

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.