(Video) Daka fires Leicester City into second-half lead vs. Brighton

Leicester City has taken the lead against Brighton and Hove Albion in Sunday afternoon’s Premier League match at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes, led by manager Brendan Rodgers, will be desperate to get the better of Potter’s men as they look to string some consistency together.

Having failed to win back-to-back domestic games since October 2021, a win on Sunday would see the Foxes head into their next tie against Liverpool hopeful they can finally end that run.

Striker Patson Daka has fired into side into a second-half lead following some frantic play inside the Seagulls’ area.

Pictures courtesy of Premier League