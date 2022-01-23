Wow. Crystal Palace has every right to feel aggrieved.

Liverpool has edged Crystal Palace in Sunday’s Premier League match at Selhurst Park under the most controversial of circumstances.

Despite being the better team throughout the whole of the second half, Patrick Vieira’s Eagles have been dealt a hammer blow – mostly thanks to referee Kevin Friend, who awarded the Reds with the softest penalty fans are likely to see all season.

Following first-half goals from Virgil van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Liverpool was able to put the match out of touch after Fabinho stepped up to convert a penalty, that really never was.

Pictures courtesy of Premier League