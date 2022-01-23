(Video) Jurgen Klopp hands beers to awaiting fans following Crystal Palace win

Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1 during one of the Premier League’s early Sunday kickoffs.

The Reds, led by world-class German manager Jurgen Klopp, ran out eventual winners, thanks to goals from Virgil van Dijk, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fabinho.

Although the Eagles valiantly fought their way back to 2-1, Patrick Vieira was left fuming after Liverpool were awarded a highly controversial penalty kick by referee Kevin Friend.

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota won his side a penalty kick after goalkeeper Vicente Guaita was deemed to have fouled the Portuguese attacker.

Despite the questionable spot-kick decision, the Reds will be delighted to have picked up all three points as they look to close the gap on Pep Guardiola’s high-flying Manchester City.

Following Sunday’s match, Klopp was spotted getting off his team’s coach and handing beers out to awaiting fans.

