(Video) Rampant Liverpool double lead through Oxlade-Chamberlain volley vs. Crystal Palace

Liverpool has doubled their lead against Crystal Palace in Sunday afternoon’s Premier League match at Selhurst Park.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have so far appeared to be inspired following Manchester City’s 1-1 draw against Southampton on Saturday evening.

Looking to close the gap on the Citizens in the race to the title, Liverpool has had the Eagles on the back foot almost all of the first 30-minutes.

MORE: Manchester United preparing for life after Paul Pogba as transfer away may be “already done”

After defender Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring with a bullet header inside the first 10-minutes, midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has also got on the scoresheet after volleying in his side’s second.

Pictures courtesy of Premier League