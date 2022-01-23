(Video) Spurs star battles with Mount before crashing headfirst into advertising board

Chelsea FC Tottenham FC
Japhet Tanganga was seeing stars during Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League clash against rivals Chelsea on Sunday.

The enigmatic defender, who found himself in a direct head-to-head battle with Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, definitely came off worse.

Sprinting to beat his rival to the ball in order to stop it going out of play, Tanganga was spotted bouncing off Mount’s shoulder before going headfirst into Stamford Bridge’s advertising boards.

Ouch!

Pictures courtesy of Premier League

