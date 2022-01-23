Tottenham Hotspur has been beaten 2-0 by arch-rivals Chelsea.

Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites, who travelled to Stamford Bridge for Sunday afternoon’s Premier League main event, were well beaten after a stunning strike from Hakim Ziyech and a header from Thiago Silva ensured all three points would be Chelsea’s.

MORE: (Photo) John Terry has followers in stitches at wife’s expensive with x-rated Jeff Stelling joke

However, the result may not be some fans’ biggest issues after exiled midfielder Dele Alli was spotted live on TikTok entertaining followers by seeing which animal he resembles most.

The England international’s priorities are obviously in order.