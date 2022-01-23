(Video) Spurs star risks wrath of fans after amusing followers on TikTok while his side lose to Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur has been beaten 2-0 by arch-rivals Chelsea.

Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites, who travelled to Stamford Bridge for Sunday afternoon’s Premier League main event, were well beaten after a stunning strike from Hakim Ziyech and a header from Thiago Silva ensured all three points would be Chelsea’s.

However, the result may not be some fans’ biggest issues after exiled midfielder Dele Alli was spotted live on TikTok entertaining followers by seeing which animal he resembles most.

The England international’s priorities are obviously in order.

