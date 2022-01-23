(Video) Thiago Silva rises highest to head home Chelsea’s second vs. Spurs

Chelsea FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Chelsea is well on course to take all three points away from Stamford Bridge.

The Blues, who are hosting arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, are leading two nill thanks to goals from Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva.

MORE: (Photo) John Terry has followers in stitches at wife’s expensive with x-rated Jeff Stelling joke

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Ziyech curls in unstoppable stunner vs. Spurs to give Chelsea narrow lead
Video: Brazilian U20 game is interrupted after fan confronts players with a KNIFE
(Photo) John Terry has followers in stitches at wife’s expensive with x-rated Jeff Stelling joke

Despite the game’s first half seeing both sides fail to break the deadlock, it has been Thomas Tuchel’s side who have come out the more frantic in the second half.

Following a truly unstoppable strike from Ziyech, defender Silva then made it two nill just a matter of minutes later after rising highest for a free-kick.

Pictures courtesy of Premier League

More Stories Thiago Silva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.