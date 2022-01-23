(Video) Thiago Silva rises highest to head home Chelsea’s second vs. Spurs

Chelsea is well on course to take all three points away from Stamford Bridge.

The Blues, who are hosting arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, are leading two nill thanks to goals from Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva.

Despite the game’s first half seeing both sides fail to break the deadlock, it has been Thomas Tuchel’s side who have come out the more frantic in the second half.

Following a truly unstoppable strike from Ziyech, defender Silva then made it two nill just a matter of minutes later after rising highest for a free-kick.

Pictures courtesy of Premier League