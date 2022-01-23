Whilst Thomas Tuchel appears to have been happy with the performance of his Chelsea players and the result against Tottenham in the derby, there was one part of the game that seemed to trouble him.

Crowd disturbances were noted and the German, whilst suggesting that he loves having the fans close to the pitch, in full voice and right behind his team, did ask that they all show the players respect.

Back in the 80s, Chelsea were one of those teams that kept their supporters behind fences of course, and surely no one wants a return to those dark days.

Items being thrown onto the pitch, or even supporters encroaching onto it are a complete no no, and perhaps Tuchel’s words won’t land on deaf ears.