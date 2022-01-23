(Video) Virgil van Dijk scores bullet header vs. Crystal Palace

Liverpool has taken the lead against Crystal Palace inside the opening 10-minutes of Sunday’s Premier League match at Selhurst Park.

The Reds, led by German manager Jurgen Klopp, have travelled to London this weekend for an important domestic clash which has the potential to see either side continue their current run of form.

The Eagles are on a decent run but with Liverpool winning just once in their last four Premier League outings, Sunday’s game was always going to be a ‘must win’ for Klopp’s side.

In fact, so important is Sunday’s tie that Klopp and his coaching side will be delighted to see the Reds take an early lead thanks to an emphatic header from defensive talisman Van Dijk.

