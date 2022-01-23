(Video) Ziyech curls in unstoppable stunner vs. Spurs to give Chelsea narrow lead

Hakim Ziyech – take a bow.
The Moroccan winger, along with the rest of Chelsea teammates, has taken a 1-0 lead against rivals Tottenham Hotspur during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.
Despite both sides putting on a decent display, it has been the Blues who have drawn first blood.
Wide-attacker Ziyech, who was surprisingly left out of his country’s squad for this year’s African Cup of Nations, curled a simply superb effort beyond a helpless Hugo Lloris.
Pictures courtesy of Premier League