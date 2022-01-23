Arsenal are being increasingly tipped to seal the double transfer of Dusan Vlahovic and Arthur Melo this January.

The Serie A pair have been strongly linked with the Gunners in the last few weeks, with Vlahovic ideal to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after his recent rise at Fiorentina.

Arthur, meanwhile, has struggled at Juventus but looks a tempting signing for Arsenal to bring in on loan, possibly for the second half of this season and the duration of next term as well.

It remains to be seen how realistic it is for Arsenal to get both these deals done, but Ladbrokes are now offering odds of 11/4 that the Italy-based duo make their way to the Emirates Stadium this month.

That would be superb business if Arsenal could pull it off, though Vlahovic is also being targeted by Arthur’s club Juventus.

The Serbia international may well feel he could do better than Arsenal, and it might be sensible for him to wait and see if other offers come in.

Juve, meanwhile, are thought to be looking to offload players like Arthur in order to free up funds on their wage bill.

Ladbrokes Latest Betting

Arsenal to sign Arthur Melo & Dusan Vlahovic this month – 11/4