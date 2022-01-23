Arsenal dealt double blow but one piece of good news as Juventus launch Dusan Vlahovic transfer bid

Arsenal have reportedly been dealt a double blow as Juventus join the running for the transfer of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbia international is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment and is surely heading for a big move soon, but it’s not yet clear where he’ll end up next.

Arsenal had been in contention, but the Times now report bad news on that front as Juventus have supposedly presented a cash-plus-player offer to Fiorentina.

The report states that Juve are ready to offer Dejan Kulusevski to La Viola, in what could be another blow for the Gunners, who have been linked with the Sweden international in recent times.

La Repubblica have reported on Arsenal trying to sign Kulusevski from Juventus, but it seems he could now move elsewhere and spoil the north Londoners’ chances of landing Vlahovic in the process.

There’s one slightly more positive piece of transfer news in that Times piece, however, as it’s claimed that Juventus need to offload players at the moment in order to ease their hefty wage bill.

One of those names is Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo, with the Times noting that Arsenal could be in a good position to sign him on an 18-month loan.

Even if Vlahovic and Kulusevski are out of reach, that swap deal should still mean it’s more likely that Arthur is on the move, and he’d surely be a useful signing in a problem position in Mikel Arteta’s squad.