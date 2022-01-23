There are those occasions at football matches when something happens and you were so glad that you were there to witness it.

When recounting the scarcely believable scenario back to friends, they could be forgiven for thinking that there’s a touch of embellishment in the tale.

Though anyone that was in the stands for the Clevedon Town match this weekend would indeed have seen Oli Babington smash home a 45-yard volley.

Yes, you read that correctly.

As the defender cleared the ball, it headed towards Babington and, rather than allow it to bounce, he thumped it first time and saw it fly high into the net and beyond the keeper’s reach.

A definite goal of the season contender.