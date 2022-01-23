You would have to be a madman to take on the Watford manager’s job quite frankly.

Ever since the Pozzo family took over the Hornets, there’s been a steady stream of managers in and out of Vicarage Road, all with different ideas and ideals, and almost all never lasting longer than a few months.

There is no project as such, no forward thinking and certainly no support of managers when things go wrong.

Claudio Ranieri was parachuted in three months ago, but his tenure has been nothing short of a disaster.

He will know more than most that he has to go, and under normal circumstances eyebrows wouldn’t be raised.

He just happens to be the latest in a long, long line that’s going to be given their marching orders prematurely.

Telegraph report that the Italian will be sacked just as soon as the club can find a replacement, which is expected to come from a pool of out of work head coaches.

Whomever comes in will need to have the thickest skin and have their eyes wide open.

A squad that isn’t just underperforming but isn’t fit for purpose, isn’t going to magically turn into a squad of world beaters just because a new manager comes in.

That much has been seen since Ranieri’s appointment.

The new manager will need to steady the ship yes, but has to be brave enough to let the board know that any type of project is going to take time.

Whether they accept that is a different story entirely.