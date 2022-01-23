West Ham United are continuing to monitor the performances of Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Hammers, led by manager David Moyes, are frantically hunting a replacement for Sebastian Haller, who they sold to Ajax last season.

Despite still having Michail Antonio in their squad, the Jamaican striker is lacking in form and desperately needs competition for the right to be the Hammers’ first-choice striker.

One player rumoured to be high up on the club’s wishlist is Brereton Diaz, who has already netted 20 Championship goals this season and according to recent reports, the Hammers could make a formal approach this January.

That’s according to Sunday’s printed edition of the Sunday Express, who claims Moyes instructed his recruitment team to attend Blackburn Rovers’ away match against Hull City on Wednesday.

Although Brereton Diaz and his teammates failed to get on the scoresheet as Blackburn Rovers fell to a 2-0 defeat, the Chilean striker impressed once again.

Moyes’ final transfer decision, which could end up costing the Hammers as much as £30m, is expected to be made next week.