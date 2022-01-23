Liverpool hand Manchester United potential boost in midfielder transfer pursuit

Liverpool have reportedly distanced themselves from a potential transfer move for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

This is according to a report from the Liverpool Echo, who suggest that the Reds have no interest in signing Zakaria at this moment in time, in what is bound to be seen as good news for Manchester United.

The Red Devils are one of the clubs being most strongly linked with the Switzerland international, who has shone in the Bundesliga and who is nearing the end of his contract.

See below as Fabrizio Romano recently named Man Utd as one of the teams eyeing up Zakaria in an “open race” for the 25-year-old…

Zakaria could have done a job at Liverpool, who never replaced Georginio Wijnaldum when he left in the summer, but it also makes sense that Jurgen Klopp would be happy with the players he currently has in the middle of the park.

United, meanwhile, could urgently do with an upgrade on the ageing Nemanja Matic, while Fred has also been somewhat inconsistent, even if he’s showing signs of improvement under Ralf Rangnick.

Players of Zakaria’s quality being available on the cheap are not to be sniffed at, so this could end up being a sensible and low-risk move that Liverpool end up regret not trying, especially if the player ends up at one of their biggest rivals instead.

