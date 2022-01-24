A year after West Ham decided that they needed a striker to either complement Michail Antonio or provide competition for him, the club are still in exactly the same position.

With six days left of the January transfer window, David Moyes needs to get his skates on if he wants to bring someone in.

Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa has been consistently linked to the East Londoners, including by Sky Sports, and it would seem that the Brazilian is open to the move.

That’s entirely understandable of course, being a World Cup year.

If he’s able to showcase his goalscoring talents in the Premier League, he will give Tite and the Brazilian national team selectors some food for thought when it comes to picking the squad for Qatar.

From West Ham’s point of view, they get a proven goalscorer with European experience who will give their attack the impetus it needs for the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.

It seems incomprehensible that the East Londoners will go through another transfer window without having signed another top-class centre-forward.

Particularly when you consider that money is being pumped into the club by Daniel Kretinsky, the Czech billionaire who has been tipped to take over the club in due course.

Should no deal for Gabigol or any other striker for that matter be forthcoming, then West Ham will only have themselves to blame if they slip out of the European places.