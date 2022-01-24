Currently say in seventh place in the Premier League, if Tottenham Hotspur were to win their games in hand on the teams above them, up to and including Chelsea in third, they would leapfrog them all.

In order to do so, Antonio Conte will know that he needs to significantly strengthen the North Londoners in the current transfer window.

As of this moment, that appears unlikely to happen, or not to the degree that the Italian will require.

He seems to have swerved questions in recent press conferences about a lack of strength in depth, but his body language – as seen in the picture below – would suggest that it’s a thorny issue.

He isn’t the first and won’t be the last to do battle with Daniel Levy over incoming and outgoing transfers, but the situation is as it is, and Conte will have to make the best of it.

According to Sky Sports News, cited by Sky Sports, the North Londoners have been offered former Everton star, Mohamed Ali-Cho.

The 18-year-old has been at Angers for the last 18 months, and had previously represented England at youth level before switching his allegiance to the country of his birth.

Ali-Cho plays as a forward, and it’s possible that Spurs could take a chance on him, but only if there were one or two other strikers being shown the door at White Hart Lane.

Otherwise a move makes little sense and Levy should stick to spending the club’s cash elsewhere.