Tottenham are reportedly set to restart transfer talks over Wolves winger Adama Traore as they seek to reach a final agreement over the Spain international.

Traore has been linked with Spurs for some time now, and it looks like fans of the north London giants could soon have a major update on the situation as Fabrizio Romano expects significant developments to happen soon.

See below for details from Romano as he tweets about Tottenham’s move to sign Traore, whilst also providing a little update on Tanguy Ndombele and a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain, though most likely without Georginio Wijnaldum being part of the deal…

Tottenham are prepared to push on Adama Traoré deal starting from today. Talks will re-start with Wolves to enter into final details & reach the agreement. Club confident to complete the new signing. ?? #THFC No talks to include Gini Wijnaldum into Ndombele loan deal as of now. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2022

Traore looks like he’d be a fine fit for Antonio Conte’s side, with the 25-year-old perhaps ideal to operate as a wing-back in the Italian tactician’s tactical set-up.

The former Barcelona youngster can also provide Spurs with more pace and quality further forward, which should only benefit Harry Kane, who has looked in need of a bit more service up front after hitting a bit of a quiet patch of form this season.