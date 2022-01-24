“That’s Arsenal for you” – Hated ex-Gunner aims dig at club as he weighs in on Aubameyang transfer saga

Arsenal fans will not be at all happy at the comments made by their former player Emmanuel Adebayor, who has weighed in on the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer saga.

The Gabon international recently lost the captain’s armband at the Emirates Stadium, and Adebayor expects it’s now likely he’ll be on his way out of the club, rather than making any kind of a comeback.

Adebayor has been there himself with Arsenal, and aimed a dig at the Gunners by saying they don’t know how to forgive, even though he accepts his own situation with them was a bit different.

See the video below for the former Togo striker’s comments…

"That's Arsenal for you, they never know how to forgive." Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor has his say on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future and believes it is not the player with the issue, but the club. pic.twitter.com/rTIkkffn7h — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 24, 2022

Aubameyang has been a star player for Arsenal, but it’s fair to say it’s probably time for everyone involved to move on now.

Adebayor, meanwhile, was never quite at that level, and is perhaps seen as having got a bit ahead of himself when his future at the club came into doubt, eventually leading him to a big move to Manchester City, where he notably trolled Arsenal fans by running the length of the pitch to the away fans to celebrate a goal against the Gunners.

Adebayor later made himself even more hated by Arsenal supporters with a move to their north London rivals Tottenham.

It seems fair to say that Aubameyang will not end up having quite the same reputation with Arsenal fans once he moves on.