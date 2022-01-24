Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly made a decision over a potential transfer destination.

The Gabon international’s future is in doubt after a loss of form and some disciplinary issues which led him to lose the captain’s armband recently, but it’s not clear where he could be on the move to next.

According to The Athletic, Aubameyang is not yet ready to accept a move to the Middle East, with the 32-year-old keen to keep on playing in Europe for a bit longer.

One issue, however, is that several top European clubs might not be keen to meet Aubameyang’s wage demands, according to The Athletic.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be disappointed with how Aubameyang’s time at the Emirates Stadium is ending, but at this point it’s surely just best to get him out as soon as possible.

It’s clear Aubameyang is no longer at the peak of his powers, and the north London giants now need to focus on signing a younger forward to come in as a long-term replacement.

Gooners will hope Aubameyang can find a club ready to meet his demands before the end of the January transfer window.