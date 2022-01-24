Arsenal unlucky with referee blunder in frustrating 0-0 draw with Burnley, says ex-ref

Arsenal got unlucky in yesterday’s 0-0 draw at home to Burnley, according to analysis from former Premier League referee Mark Halsey in his CaughtOffside column.

The Gunners endured a frustrating afternoon at the Emirates Stadium, and Halsey believes they weren’t helped when Clarets ace Ashley Westwood escaped a red card for a nasty challenge on Kieran Tierney.

Burnley managed to keep Arsenal out, but one imagines the game could have gone very differently if they’d had to try and cling on with only ten men.

“Ashley Westwood was lucky not to be sent off for his stamp on Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney,” Halsey said.

“The Burnley midfielder was very late and the ball had already gone.

“Westwood could have avoided Tierney but referee David Coote deemed it was worthy of a yellow card.

“However, this incident should have been recommended for a review by VAR official Chris Kavanagh for violent conduct.

“Once again it highlighted the inconsistency of the Premier League’s use of VAR.”

Arsenal will feel hard done by here, and so often seem to suffer due to teams playing aggressively against them without punishment.