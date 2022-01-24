£50m Newcastle United target favours transfer to Arsenal or Tottenham

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma continues to be strongly linked with a potential £50million transfer to Newcastle United.

The Mali international has been hugely impressive in his time in the Premier League, and it makes sense that he’s now attracting plenty of interest.

Latest reports claim Brighton could ask for around £50m for Bissouma, and Newcastle look ready to pay that after their takeover by wealthy Saudi backers earlier this season.

Still, the player himself is said to be leaning towards a move to an established ‘big six’ side, with Arsenal and Tottenham mentioned as possible destinations by the Daily Express.

Bissouma would be a fine fit for Newcastle and help move them forward, but they remain in a relegation battle this season, so it might be a tricky time luring in the big names they can afford.

Bissouma could be a great fit for Antonio Conte’s Spurs, with the north London side in need of a replacement for Tanguy Ndombele as he’s linked strongly with Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal also urgently need to strengthen in the middle of the park, having been strongly linked with Juventus ace Arthur this January.

If that move doesn’t work out, however, one can imagine the Gunners would be tempted by Bissouma as an alternative.