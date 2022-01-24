Brendan Rodgers will really have to go some to lift his Leicester City players to ever greater heights in the second half of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

The Foxes haven’t really got going in this campaign, and are well out of Champions League contention at this point.

The best that they could potentially hope for is a Europa League spot, but even that could be beyond them if Leicester don’t start putting a run of wins together.

With a week to go until the end of the transfer window, one or two studious buys could see the side hit a purple patch and, perhaps, begin to overhaul those teams directly above them.

MORE: Jenas’ controversial statement

That being said, the last thing that Rodgers and Leicester need is players being sold.

However, one Foxes star in particular looks to have one foot out of the exit door.

According to FC Inter News via SempreInter, Timothy Castagne could be on the verge of a January switch to reigning Serie A champions Internazionale of Milan.

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle’s transfer plight in focus as squad head to Saudi Arabia without hugely influential staff member £50m Newcastle United target favours transfer to Arsenal or Tottenham Newcastle United perform major U-turn over potential Barcelona transfer raid

It appears that only a loan deal is potentially on the table from the Italian giants, but regardless, can Rodgers really allow a player from what is already if not a paper thin squad, certainly not one that has strength in depth, to leave?

At present, it’s been suggested that Leicester aren’t open to Inter’s preferred buy of a loan with purchase option, but there are still seven days left of the window so plenty of time for the status quo to change.