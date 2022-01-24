After what turned out to be one of the games of this year’s AFCON tournament between Comoros and Cameroon, the most devastating news is being reported.

According to reports by the Associated Press and detailed in a live broadcast by Sky Sports News, at least six people have died in a stampede outside the Paul Biya Stadium where the match was being played.

It’s also believed that a number of children also lost consciousness in the crush, reported by BBC Sport.

The stampede appears to have started when supporters weren’t able to get access into the stadium.

MORE: Jenas’ controversial statement

With so many having turned up despite Covid protocols apparently deeming otherwise, the need to get into the stadium before kick-off quickly turned into a desperate situation.

Although it’s believed to have happened before the game started, the match still went ahead, and despite a stunning long-range free-kick from Comoros with 10 minutes left to play, Cameroon triumphed 2-1.

More Stories / Latest News Photo: Man United star Anthony Martial agrees Sevilla loan move until the end of the season New Watford manager could be huge surprise as World Cup winner spotted at Vicarage Road Video: AFCON minnows Comoros get one back against Cameroon with stunning long-range free-kick

ESPN cite the Associated Press’ report which notes that the nearby Messassi hospital received at least 40 injured people, some of whom would need to be taken to another hospital.