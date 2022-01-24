As a defender for Chelsea and England, he was beyond reproach.
John Terry really was a captain fantastic for his club, and a stalwart when selected for his country.
The word ‘legend’ is bandied around far too often these days, however, it can certainly be applied to Terry.
Now back at the club according to Mirror, Terry is overseeing the next generation of talent at the club’s academy.
He is, unfortunately, taking being down with the kids far too literally.
MORE: Jenas’ controversial statement
As can be seen of late, Terry has been taking his passion for NFT’s to social media.
Let’s be clear. NFT’s or Non Fungible Tokens to give them their full name, are the modern day equivalent of the Emperor’s New Clothes.
They are being sold to the most gullible in society who believe that they are at the forefront of a new phenomenon.
Another very decorated international on the books! They do and will keep coming. @willianborges88 welcome to the #AKFC top guy! We had fun picking those ?? up!
?????????@ApeKidsClub @_JSNFT @akc_li @VictoriorCG #AKC #AKFC #AKU pic.twitter.com/xuzhr9LZmB
— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) January 24, 2022
There are some people – Terry included – who are spending ridiculous amounts in order to somehow seem authoritative on a subject that no one really has a clue about.
It’s nonsense dressed up as an uber cool digital movement, and Terry really should know better.
Footballers aren’t generally blessed with the gift of intelligence mind.
A desperate attempt to rope his old team-mates into these shenanigans looks destined to fall flat, and a monkey dressed in a Brazilian kit – designed to represent Willian – is the latest foray into this bizarre cult.