Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is reportedly keen for the club to seal three more transfers this week as a deal for Adama Traore is described as being all but done.

This is according to a report from Football Insider, who suggest that Conte has big plans for the final few days of the transfer window, with three more signings in his mind to follow a deal for Traore.

Football Insider claim that Conte is putting huge pressure on the club, and it will be interesting to see if they meet his demands for a new right wing-back, central midfielder, and striker.

Conte is known for being very demanding in the transfer market, and it led the Italian tactician into problems in his time as Chelsea boss a few years ago.

Spurs fans will hope Daniel Levy, Fabio Paratici and co. can get it together in a short space of time to deliver the players Conte wants, or it could be a tough period ahead for the north London side.

Tottenham have shown some signs of improvement under Conte, but recent defeats to rivals Chelsea in both the Premier League and Carabao Cup show just how far away the club still is from being where they want to be.