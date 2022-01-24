It’s one of the worst kept secrets in football.

West Ham United have, somehow, stayed competitive and up near the top of the Premier League, despite only having Michail Antonio as a recognised centre-forward.

With a week left of the January transfer window, that is a situation that has to change.

In fact, the Hammers were left in exactly the same situation this time last year, and it beggars belief that they find themselves heading into the second half of this season still scrambling around for the right player.

MORE: Jenas’ controversial statement

David Moyes deserves huge credit for what he’s done for the East Londoners, however, despite money being available, the Scot isn’t readily spending it.

Rather than throwing money around, he has waited for certain players to come along.

It’s a studious approach of course, but sometimes needs must, and that time is now.

Help may finally be at hand in the shape of Chelsea’s Southampton loanee, Armando Broja.

According to Football Insider, Moyes wants to test Chelsea’s resolve to see how willing they would be to part with the player on a permanent basis.

More Stories / Latest News Brendan Rodgers’ plans potentially in disarray as Leicester star could be set for January switch to Serie A giants Newcastle’s transfer plight in focus as squad head to Saudi Arabia without hugely influential staff member £50m Newcastle United target favours transfer to Arsenal or Tottenham

That doesn’t take into account the players own wishes of course, and given how well he’s been playing down on the south coast, there’s no guarantee that a return to London at this point of the season would appeal.

Should either the West Londoners or the player rebuff the Hammers advances, Moyes will only have a few days left to look elsewhere.