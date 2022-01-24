Newcastle United may reportedly be about to change their minds about pursuing a transfer deal for FC Barcelona misfit Ousmane Dembele this January.

The France international’s availability seems set to spark Newcastle into life as they’re increasingly strongly linked with him by a report from the Daily Express.

Dembele has just six months remaining on his current contract at the Nou Camp, and Barcelona have publicly stated their intention to sell him this winter in order to avoid losing him on a free in the summer.

The Magpies were initially unsure about the inconsistent and injury-prone 24-year-old, but it seems they’re now ready to try their luck with a move.

Dembele may not be quite as good as it looked like he could be when he was a youngster at Borussia Dortmund, but he’d surely add something to this Newcastle side.

It’s also worth noting that Barca were keen to tie Dembele down to a new contract this month, and are only looking to sell now that he’s made it clear he won’t be committing his future to the club.

This comes as reports elsewhere from the Telegraph suggest Newcastle could try making as many as five more signings before the end of January.