Liverpool are reportedly keeping a close eye on Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho, with Fabrizio Romano suggesting a number of other clubs could also be in the race for this potential transfer deal.

Carvalho has really caught the eye in the Championship this season, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in the country.

The 19-year-old was born in Portugal but has represented England at youth level, so he could be one to watch for the national team in the future as well.

For now, there’s no concrete effort being made by Liverpool to sign him, but Romano makes it clear in the tweet below that the Reds are tracking him closely…

Liverpool have been monitoring Fabio Carvalho as top future talent for months – Carvalho's doing great with Marco Silva at Fulham and Liverpool are watching him closely ??? #LFC There's still no bid on the table – nothing discussed for January move yet. Many clubs in the race. pic.twitter.com/7LPEkkGN9e — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2022

It’s not clear which other clubs could also be in the running, but earlier in the season a report from Eurosport stated that Chelsea and Real Madrid were also among his admirers.

Fulham have a decent record of producing top young players, with Liverpool notably raiding them for Harvey Elliott a few years ago.

Carvalho looks like he’s sure to be another talent worth watching in the next few years, and it would be intriguing to see how far he could go under the expert guidance of LFC boss Jurgen Klopp.