Arsenal have reportedly identified a potential alternative transfer target up front as a deal for Dusan Vlahovic looks increasingly unlikely.

The Fiorentina striker has been strongly linked with Arsenal for some time now, but it looks like complications have arisen at the player’s end, or more specifically from his agent.

This is according to a report from The Athletic, who add that the Gunners now look to be considering Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak as a potential alternative to come in up front.

The highly-rated young Sweden international has impressed in La Liga and makes sense as another option worth looking at for Arsenal as they surely need to find a top attacking player who can be a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Isak has been linked with Arsenal before by Todo Fichajes, who have suggested that the 22-year-old could leave Sociedad for around €50million.

That should mean Isak is cheaper for Arsenal than Vlahovic would have been, and in the long run he could be another of the finest forwards in Europe for the next few years.

Of course, Vlahovic is the bigger name and perhaps the more tempting option, but it’s also unsurprising that AFC are now looking at other options in that area of the pitch.

The Serbia international could probably play for any club in the world, and even though Arsenal are a big name, they’re not the force they once were, with no guarantee of Champions League football being on offer at the Emirates Stadium next season.